Nigeria: #EndSARS - Blackface Knocks Wizkid for Tackling Buhari On Twitter

5 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

Nigerian singer, Blackface Naija, has taunted his colleague Wizkid for tackling President Muhammadu Buhari on Twitter.

Wizkid, on Sunday, urged Mr Buhari him to focus more on issues affecting the country and its youth, rather than matters that concern America.

Wizkid made the remarks in response to a tweet by Mr Buhari wherein he wished the American President, Donald Trump, fast recovery from coronavirus.

"Donald trump is not your business! Old man! Police/Sarz are still killing Nigerian youth on a daily basis! Do something! Nothing concerns you for America! Face your country," the pop star wrote.

Responding to Wizkid's remarks, Blackfaze said, "Why don't you face your music small man? I understand why that is difficult because it doesn't have any substance #ChildrenOfNowAdays

"No be every verified account the person name on top dey control So it is possible that that @wizkidayo account is being handled by an agent because I don't believe Wizkid is that dumb to insult his father or his father's mate (sic)."

Blackface also came for Super Falcons player, Asisat Oshoala, for supporting Wizkid's remarks.

Blackfaze's remarks have earned him several knocks and jabs on Twitter.

Person sey the label for this soap last pass any of Black face songs..

Oya like for Imperial

RT for blackface pic.twitter.com/0aj36YLytm

- Of lay lay Laycon #Iconic (@kidacuz) October 4, 2020

Black face trying to trend too😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3y6SFRv4Yg

- Adecy Julio (@thatmoiguy) October 4, 2020

Retweet for Blackface Like for laycon#LayconMediaTourDay3 pic.twitter.com/krdNKwYBl8

- hannie (@1loveforhannie) October 4, 2020

Black Face @Blackfacenaija is a national fuxking disgrace. WTF!!!

I tag you make you see am.

- 𝙄𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙚 𝘼𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙪𝙩Ⓜ 👨🏽‍🚀 ✈ (@AimThaMachine_) October 4, 2020

like for smiggle RT for Blackface pic.twitter.com/K5s1n1yP1Y

- kvngsley Berywayne (@Be______ry) October 4, 2020

Read the original article on Premium Times.

