Namibia: Confederation of African Football Equips Eight Windhoek-Based Schools

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) last week on Thursday handed over training equipment to eight Windhoek-based schools for the Under-15 Girls school competition at the Namibia Football Association (NFA) Girls Centre.

The schools are : A.I. Steenkamp Primary School, Amazing Kids Private School and Academy, Bethold Himumuine Primary School, Faith Primary School, Goreangab Secondary School, Mandume Primary School, M.H. Greef Primary School and Tobias Hainyeko Primary School.

The competition's launch and handover was scheduled for early this year, but due to COVID-19 had to temporarily be postponed until the end of the Namibia's state of emergency.

CAF, through the NFA acting Technical Director (TD) Jaqueline Shipanga announced in May this year that each school participating in the competition would receive N$10,000.

The Ministry of Sport, youth and National Services' Deputy Director of Marginalised People and Women in Sport, Johanna Manuel applauded the management of Women's football in Namibia for securing a spot among the sixteen selected member associations of CAF.

She further called upon the teachers of the participating schools to prepare well in advance, stating that their performance will be a reflection of their effort and level of discipline, which she says can make or break.

Speaking on behalf of the selected schools, M.H Greef's Headman George Kandetu said through this competition, young girls have the opportunity to not only represent , but also put their schools on the map, while also developing women football in Namibia on grassroots level.

The Project's coordinator Astrid Vries said after a successful pilot in Windhoek, they plan on expanding it to other regions across Namibia.

"The schools were selected as recognition of their excellent commitment to girls football, developing and empowering of girls through the Galz&Goals programme."

She added that due to the pandemic, they are cognisant of the fact that both teachers and learners are under extreme pressure to complete the curriculum, therefore opting to rather kick start the competition early next year.