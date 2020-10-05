Namibia: Confederation of African Football Equips Eight Windhoek-Based Schools

5 October 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) last week on Thursday handed over training equipment to eight Windhoek-based schools for the Under-15 Girls school competition at the Namibia Football Association (NFA) Girls Centre.

The schools are : A.I. Steenkamp Primary School, Amazing Kids Private School and Academy, Bethold Himumuine Primary School, Faith Primary School, Goreangab Secondary School, Mandume Primary School, M.H. Greef Primary School and Tobias Hainyeko Primary School.

The competition's launch and handover was scheduled for early this year, but due to COVID-19 had to temporarily be postponed until the end of the Namibia's state of emergency.

CAF, through the NFA acting Technical Director (TD) Jaqueline Shipanga announced in May this year that each school participating in the competition would receive N$10,000.

The Ministry of Sport, youth and National Services' Deputy Director of Marginalised People and Women in Sport, Johanna Manuel applauded the management of Women's football in Namibia for securing a spot among the sixteen selected member associations of CAF.

She further called upon the teachers of the participating schools to prepare well in advance, stating that their performance will be a reflection of their effort and level of discipline, which she says can make or break.

Speaking on behalf of the selected schools, M.H Greef's Headman George Kandetu said through this competition, young girls have the opportunity to not only represent , but also put their schools on the map, while also developing women football in Namibia on grassroots level.

The Project's coordinator Astrid Vries said after a successful pilot in Windhoek, they plan on expanding it to other regions across Namibia.

"The schools were selected as recognition of their excellent commitment to girls football, developing and empowering of girls through the Galz&Goals programme."

She added that due to the pandemic, they are cognisant of the fact that both teachers and learners are under extreme pressure to complete the curriculum, therefore opting to rather kick start the competition early next year.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.