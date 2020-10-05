Namibia: Girl Allegedly Raped and Assaulted At Katima Mulilo

5 October 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lugeretzia Kooper

A 17-YEAR-OLD girl was allegedly raped after four suspects ambushed and attacked her and her boyfriend at Katima Mulilo on Saturday.

Zambezi regional crime investigation coordinator deputy commissioner Evans Simasiku confirmed the incident today, saying it happened at around 04h00 while the girl and her boyfriend was walking home from town towards the Old Musika area.

"They came across four boys who assaulted them and then threatened the boyfriend with a panga and a knife. They then took the girl to the riverbed nearby and she was raped by one of the suspects. All four suspects, aged 16,17 and 21, are in custody," he said.

The suspects are facing charges of assault, robbery and rape.

"The victims are injured but stable, and they are recovering at home," he said.

