Namibia: 100 Buffaloes Up for Auction

5 October 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The government last week said has put 100 buffaloes up for sale as it tries to ease pressure on grazing land at the Waterberg Plateau Park.

Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism spokesman Romeo Muyunda told local news agency that 70 female and 30 male buffaloes from the park had already been rounded up in "boma" enclosures.

Buffaloes are considered one of the most dangerous animals in Africa, and their meat is eaten by most tribes in Namibia especially those in the north-eastern parts of the country.

Bidding for the animals will be open to game farmers at home and abroad who rear animals for big game hunters to shoot.

The buyers will however have to meet welfare and legal criteria and are expected to take responsibility for the animals soon after their bids have been accepted.

Any foreigners hoping to take one home will have to prove they had the rights to export them, Muyunda said.

"It makes conservation sense to reduce the number of wildlife whenever their carrying capacity is exceeded so that we can reduce the pressure on grazing and other resources in the park." He added.

All bids for the buffaloes must be left in sealed envelopes at the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism by 14 October, according to an advert.

