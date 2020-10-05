South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Condemns Shooting in Hanover Park

press release

The Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, condemns in the strongest terms the shooting incident which killed a 28-year-old man and injured seven people who were subsequently taken to hospital.

Philippi police are reportedly investigating the murder and attempted murder case in Galilee Court, Hanover Park on Saturday afternoon. Minister Fritz has requested an urgent meeting with the Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Matakata, on the spate of violent crime.

Minister Fritz said, "I have called for a meeting with the Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Matakata, as I am deeply concerned by the spate of violent crime that we have seen in recent weeks. Just last week we saw another shoot out in Solomon Tsuku street in Site C, Khayelitsha which killed six people and wounded four who were subsequently hospitalized."

Minister Fritz added, "My heartfelt condolences go out to the family members and loved ones of the deceased. I further wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured in the shooting. In a separate incident, the brother of the Nyanga CPF Chairperson was killed in Nyanga this weekend and I elcome SAPS' investigation into the matter. I send my condolences to him on the loss. Violence has absolutely no place in our society."

Minister Fritz added further, "I call on SAPS to leave no stone unturned in their investigation. We cannot sit by idly and allow violent crime to undermine the safety of our communities. Anyone with information should immediately come forward and report such to their local SAPS station, call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the tip off function on the MySAPS cellphone application."