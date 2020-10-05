Namibia: Bush Encroachment a Blessing in Disguise

NAMIBIA'S bush encroachment is proving to be a blessing in disguise as research continues to indicate not only charcoal, but various other products can be manufactured from it.

One of these products, biochar, could have a big presence in the value chain - from being a soil enhancer for agri-production, to being a supplement in animal feed production.

This was revealed some two weeks ago during the launch of a brochure with practical guidelines for Namibians interested in producing biochar from encroacher bush.

The brochure is called 'Biochar from Namibian Encroacher Bush - Practical Guidelines for Producers' and was produced by the GIZ Bush Control and Biomass Utilisation project (BCBU) and its collaborating partners.

During the launch the BCBU indicated a body of literature on biochar utilisation is being established through various partners to explore and set up a biochar value chain.

For the semi-arid Namibia, which experiences regular droughts and extensive land degradation, biochar is promising as a soil enhancer.

"If applied as soil enhancer, biochar helps local communities to adapt to climate change, increasing agricultural yields and thereby strengthening rural incomes and food security," researchers stated at the launch.

Biochar is a form of black carbon that is similar to but also distinctly different from barbecue charcoal, and any type of woody bush species can be used to produce this.

It is made from fine and medium-sized bush fractions, which are typically too big for bush-based animal fodder and too small for charcoal production.

According to a local team of researchers, biochar can be used to enhance soil quality in agricultural systems and can be fed to animals.

"Applying biochar to soil can fix carbon for thousands of years and help mitigate global climate change," researchers found.

The project found biochar can complement the production of animal feed and BBQ charcoal.

At its launch experts said now is the best time to start producing, "so that the biochar is ready for soil application once the rainy season starts".

The BCBU project indicated that any type of woody bush species can be used in the production of biochar, which gives almost every farmer in encroached areas the opportunity to participate.

They advised that a special kiln is needed for the production of biochar, such as the Kon-Tiki kiln.

This kiln is locally manufactured for both small and medium-scale production.

VALUE CHAIN

Ibo Zimmermann from the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) said a number of faculties are involved in biochar research at the university.

The engineering faculty is running a design project, which includes kilns, crushing machinery and animal feeders.

Zimmermann said testing facilities are being set up and laboratory tests for biochar will be available at the faculty of health sciences.

Colin Lindeque, managing director of Carbon Capital, highlighted the market potential of biochar, saying its agricultural use accounts for roughly half the global market.

Internationally, biochar is used for water and air filtration, electronics such as electromagnetic shields, construction through insulation, and in cosmetics, textiles and food - especially in health supplements.

Experts project a market growth of biochar of 12% to15% per annum.

However, these off-takers are looking for specialised and high-quality products.

"You need to have exactly the right product at the right price for the right market," Lindeque said.

He said domestic markets for biochar could include farmers who grow grapes, blueberries and dates, as well as livestock, dairy and mushroom farmers.

A range of research and development projects are being implemented by industry associations.

Progress Kashandula, general manager of the Namibia Biomass industry Group (N-BiG) explained supporting research on the effects of biochar on crop yields.

He said together with Unam, N-BiG will also explore biochar as supplement in bush feed.

Further testing of biochar will be done through agriculture extension services, and in partnership with the Namibia Charcoal Association (NCA), he said.

The NCA is also conducting tests and produces smaller Kon-Tiki kilns.

"We will organise on-farm demonstrations to reach more farmers," Michael Dége, NCA manager, explained.

He said they are planning a biochar demonstration day at the charcoal village at Otjiwarongo.