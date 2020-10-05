Ethiopia: Irreecha Hora Arsedi Colorfully Celebrated in Bishoftu

4 October 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Irreecha, which is part of the UNESCO inscribed intangible world heritage of the Gada system, is being celebrated colorfully in the town of Bishoftu.

The celebration started with the blessings of the Aba Gadas to the participants of the festival.

Irreecha Hora Arsedi has been commemorated over on the lakeside of Hora and in public places where many people turned out to partake observe the day in huge congregations.

This year, however, the celebration is unlike the preceding ones as the festival is shadowed by the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the day celebrated with limited attendees on both Irreecha Finfine and Hora Arsedi.

Irreecha, a thanksgiving festival of the Oromo Gada system, is an emblem of peace, unity, and peaceful coexistence among people.

It is to be recalled that the Irreecha Hora Finfine was celebrated colorfully in the capital Addis Ababa on Saturday.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.