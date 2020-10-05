Namibia: Oshakati Councillor Calls for Omatala Land Probe

OSHAKATI town councillor Onesmus Shilunga wants his fellow local authority councillors and officials at the Oshakati Town Council investigated on how land estimated to cost more than N$30 million was sold for N$2,5 million.

In June 2016, the council sold erf 1342, previously known as Omatala, to Mouse Properties Ninety Eight, solely owned by businessman Erastus 'Chicco' Shapumba, for N$2,5 million.

The land, measuring 1,7 hectares, is situated along the Oshakati main road and was previously used as an open market and bus terminal.

Shilunga said before the sale, the council invited expressions of interest for the sale and development of the land.

He said the council received business proposals from 11 entities, some of which he said offered between N$150 million and a billion dollars.

Shapumba was one of the applicants and his proposal was ranked fifth out of the 11.

Those who offered to buy the property for more than the actual evaluation price were turned down, making Shapumba the council's favourite.

Councillor Shilunga told The Namibian on Saturday that although the matter is in court, after former minister of urban and rural development minister Sophia Shaningwa blocked the council's decision to sell the land to Shapumba, an investigation should be launched.

"It's been five years now and nothing has been done. The matter was also reported to Swapo but it appears that it was not taken seriously [...] Swapo is afraid to undermine itself but the residents are suffering. Swapo is not bigger than the nation," he said.

He added that had the project kicked off, many people would have been employed and the council would be generating more income through rent and taxes.

After the land was sold to Shapumba, the council appointed a property valuator to evaluate the property to determine the market value of the land.

According to the valuation report seen by The Namibian, the property was valued at N$30,4 million by 1 July 2016 and has great potential as it is located close to the road network.

"It is a corner business plot that will fetch a good price if it is exposed to buyers in the open market," the valuator said in the report.

The valuator also said that because the property is close to the road, most people are ready to pay higher rent, making it possible for the council to rake in more income.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

High Court acting judge Orben Sibeya in February this year concluded in a judgement that the minister of urban and rural development had been justified in refusing to approve the sale of the plot of land at Oshakati to Shapumba's close corporation.

The town council's decision to set "a giveaway price" of N$2,5 million for the property against public policy allowed the minister to act within her powers to refuse to approve the sale, Sibeya stated in his judgement.

The Namibian reported in March this year that Shapumba's Mouse Properties Ninety Eight gave notice it would appeal to the Supreme Court against the High Court's judgement.

The company claims that Sibeya made an error when he did not review and reverse the minister's decision to refuse the approval of the sale to Mouse Properties.

It is also claimed in the appeal notice that the minister did not treat Mouse Properties fairly before deciding not to approve the sale of the land.

The council's land and housing committee recommended in April 2016 that the proposal of Fai Square Development Consortium, in which businessmen Frans Indongo, Frans Ndoroma and Otto Shikongo were the partners, should be accepted.

The consortium later withdrew its proposal, though.

In July 2016, the town council decided to sell the property to the close corporation for N$2,5 million.

In August and September 2016, four property valuers engaged by the council provided valuations of the plot to the council. The lowest valuation was N$16,11 million, while the highest was N$45,5 million.

Contacted for comment yesterday, Oshakati mayor Angelus Iyambo did not respond by the time of going to print.