Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Cuts Water Supplies to CBD, Industries

In a move likely to impact negatively on industrial production, the Bulawayo City Council says it will cut off supplies to all industrial areas and the Central Business District (CBD) with immediate effect.

The Bulawayo City Council recently cut water suppliers in all the city's residential suburbs in an unprecedented move which caught some residents by surprise.

The city's town clerk, Christopher Dube said the latest council move has been necessitated by the local authority's failure to treat water owing to a power surge that was experienced on Friday.

"The City of Bulawayo would like to inform residents of a power surge which occurred at the Criterion Water Treatment Plant late on Friday disrupting the water treatment process," he said.

"Currently, no treatment is taking place at Criterion. Further to that, Cowdray Park Booster Station on the Nyamandlovu line that supplies the Magwegwe Reservoir also lost power on Saturday. In that regard, water supply is closed for the whole city till such a time when power is restored," said the Town Clerk.

Dube said the local authority is currently working with ZESA to rectify the problem.

"Members of the public are advised that the Provisional Daily Water Supply Restoration Schedule will be reviewed in line with reservoir levels upon completion of the works by Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) and balancing of the water supply reservoirs," said the Town Clerk.

The city of Bulawayo is experiencing an acute shortage of water which has resulted in the city decommissioning three of its major water supply dams namely: Umzingwane, Upper Ncema and Lower Ncema.

The other remaining three dams are; Insiza Mayfair, Inyankuni and Mtshabezi.