Namibia: Mentally Disabled Minor Allegedly Raped Repeatedly

A MAN (33) allegedly raped his 15-year-old mentally disabled cousin on several occasions at Ongha at the Okandhudi village.

This information was made available by the police, but the specific dates of the incidents could not be provided.

"The victim informed her mother, who lives at another village, of the incident. The suspect has not been arrested yet and police investigations continue," the police say in their weekly report.

In a separate incident, a man at Okahandja on Friday allegedly raped a girl (7) who is said to be his niece.

No arrest has been made and investigations continue.

The police also revealed an incident in which another seven-year-old was allegedly raped in September by an Angolan national (28) who is said to be a domestic worker at Omauni village.

"The suspect was arrested and police investigations continue," the police report states.

Also at Okahandja on Friday, a 48-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a 29-year-old man on her way home between 23h00 and 02h00 at the Oshetu No.2 informal settlement.

"The suspect was arrested," the police say.

In total, the police reported four rape cases, seven inquests, two culpable homicides and one case of negligent and reckless driving during the weekend.

Other cases reported included four of the possession of cannabis, one of illegal hunting, two of murder and one of a fire.