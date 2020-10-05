Namibia: Mentally Disabled Minor Allegedly Raped Repeatedly

5 October 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

A MAN (33) allegedly raped his 15-year-old mentally disabled cousin on several occasions at Ongha at the Okandhudi village.

This information was made available by the police, but the specific dates of the incidents could not be provided.

"The victim informed her mother, who lives at another village, of the incident. The suspect has not been arrested yet and police investigations continue," the police say in their weekly report.

In a separate incident, a man at Okahandja on Friday allegedly raped a girl (7) who is said to be his niece.

No arrest has been made and investigations continue.

The police also revealed an incident in which another seven-year-old was allegedly raped in September by an Angolan national (28) who is said to be a domestic worker at Omauni village.

"The suspect was arrested and police investigations continue," the police report states.

Also at Okahandja on Friday, a 48-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a 29-year-old man on her way home between 23h00 and 02h00 at the Oshetu No.2 informal settlement.

"The suspect was arrested," the police say.

In total, the police reported four rape cases, seven inquests, two culpable homicides and one case of negligent and reckless driving during the weekend.

Other cases reported included four of the possession of cannabis, one of illegal hunting, two of murder and one of a fire.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Singers Vie for Top Ten Spots at South African Idols
Race for WTO Top Spot Likely to Be Mohamed vs Okonjo-Iweala

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.