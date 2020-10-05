Namibia: If You Go Local, You Grow Namibia

5 October 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Minister of Industrialisation and Trade, Hon. Lucia Iipumbu launched the 'Buy local, Grow Namibia' national campaign, on 1 October, to support the recovery of local businesses.

The campaign targets to help businesses promote their products and services and encourages Namibians' to support their community by shopping locally.

At the launch she called upon all citizens to #GoLocal and #GrowNamibia by purchasing local products first.

"As a Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade, we are doing all we can to ensure that there is indeed 'Growth at Home' to grow and prosper, and our point of departure is really to ensure that Namibians made products have market access both locally and international," she said.

She said Namibia is our responsibility as a collective, an it is our responsibility to get our economy going and to put our money where our mouths are, therefore, local value and growth at home are the key pillars in the aspirations of becoming a self-sustaining economy.

"The onus is on us to take ownership of the situation because together we can do more and this is the time we rise to the occasion and we support local businesses," she emphasised.

Meanwhile, she encouraged Namibians to go out and support local business and to tag the Ministry in their social media post. "Remember when you go local, you grow Namibia," she concluded.

