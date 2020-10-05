Namibia: Geingob Wishes Retired Bishop Happy Birthday

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob on Saturday conveyed his good wishes to retired bishop emeritus Kleopas Dumeni on his 90th birthday.

Dumeni celebrated his birthday on Saturday at Ongwediva in Oshana region.

Geingob said he has known Dumeni for 50 years since their paths crossed in the United States of America.

"Our friendship continued when I was transferred to Lusaka, Zambia to head the United Nations Institute for Namibia. We have remained true friends ever since," Geingob said.

According to Geingob, bishop Dumeni has been a committed person in his life.

"He has always been available during the good and demanding periods in my life. On matters of family, he has always been there to provide wise counsel. When I had medical problems, he prayed for me and lifted my spirits. When I celebrated milestones, he was with me and prayed for me to remain focused on the important tasks of nation building and national development," Geingob said.

The president also wished Dumeni good health and urged him to continue to pray for a better Namibia. Dumeni, who served as bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Namibia, retired in 2000.