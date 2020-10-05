Morocco: Police Seize Over 3.720 Tons of Hashish Near Driouch

4 October 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Elements of the judicial police of the city of Nador dismantled Saturday, on the basis of precise information provided by the services of the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance, a criminal network active in international trafficking of drugs and psychotropic substances, and seized 3.729 tons of hashish.

The operation was conducted in Ben Taieb near Driouch, about 90 kilometers from the city of Nador, said the national police (DSN) in a statement, adding that the simultaneous security interventions resulted in the arrest of four individuals for their alleged links with this criminal network.

Searches carried out as part of this case resulted in the seizure of seven cars, including one with foreign license plates, 3.729 tons of chira, a shotgun, 363 16-millimeter cartridges, two large knives, three motorcycles, and sixteen bottles of tear gas, the DGSN noted.

The suspects were placed in police custody to complete the preliminary investigation conducted under the supervision of the competent public prosecutor's office, in order to identify possible links of this criminal network with international drug trafficking networks, and to arrest the other alleged accomplices and participants in the case.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: MAP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Idols South Africa's Top 10 Set to Heat Up the Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.