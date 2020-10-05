Morocco: Police Seize Over 3.720 Tons of Hashish Near Driouch

Rabat — Elements of the judicial police of the city of Nador dismantled Saturday, on the basis of precise information provided by the services of the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance, a criminal network active in international trafficking of drugs and psychotropic substances, and seized 3.729 tons of hashish.

The operation was conducted in Ben Taieb near Driouch, about 90 kilometers from the city of Nador, said the national police (DSN) in a statement, adding that the simultaneous security interventions resulted in the arrest of four individuals for their alleged links with this criminal network.

Searches carried out as part of this case resulted in the seizure of seven cars, including one with foreign license plates, 3.729 tons of chira, a shotgun, 363 16-millimeter cartridges, two large knives, three motorcycles, and sixteen bottles of tear gas, the DGSN noted.

The suspects were placed in police custody to complete the preliminary investigation conducted under the supervision of the competent public prosecutor's office, in order to identify possible links of this criminal network with international drug trafficking networks, and to arrest the other alleged accomplices and participants in the case.