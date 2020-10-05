Tanzania: RC Pushes for Increased Coffee Yield

COFFEE stakeholders have been advised to consult experts to find how they can address the challenges that hinder coffee production in the country.

Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner Anna Mghwira gave this advice during the opening of Kahawa Festival Exhibition 2020 in Moshi, Kilimanjaro Region.

"We understand and appreciate the great efforts made by the Tanzania Coffee Board (TCB) and other coffee stakeholders to increase coffee production, but it is still low, which means there are challenges which hind these efforts," she said, adding that the challenges must be identified and addressed immediately.

Ms Mghwira also urged the stakeholders to ensure they mobilise the youth to grow coffee as part of the strategies to increase coffee production in the country.

"The youth are the manpower, source of innovation and good implementers as far as coffee production and value chain in general is concerned.

So, to have sustainable development in coffee production there must be specific strategic plans to involve them in coffee farming," she added.

Speaking on the occasion, TCB Coffee Q uality and Mobilisation Director, Primus Kimaryo said TCB in collaboration with other stakeholders were continuing with mobilisation of local consumption of coffee as part of boosting the internal market.

"When local consumption of coffee surges, demand will increase, which means we will be able to create more jobs by introducing coffee processing factories," he said, adding that, the move would also improve farmers' economic well-being and the country's economic situation.

Chairman of Kahawa Festival CommitteE, Dennis Mahulu said the event with the theme 'Sustainable coffee industry depends on the youth' drew coffee stakeholders from inside and outside the country.

"This year's festival has brought together all coffee stakeholders as far as the crop's value chain is concerned and it is meant to promote coffee, the crop's corporate image and establish good relationships among coffee stakeholders," he said.