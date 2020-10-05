Morocco: VAR - Introduction of Virtual Offside Line in Botola Pro D1 (Frmf)

Rabat — The technique of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the national championship will be equipped with the virtual offside line, said Saturday the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF).

This virtual offside line will be applied for the first time in Morocco from the 28th day of the Botola Pro D1, to be held this Saturday and Sunday, said the FRMF in a statement published on its website.

The same source reported that 21 referees and as many assistant referees have been trained under the supervision of an international expert.