Namibia: Men Urged to Get Involved in Birth Control

A CAMPAIGN urging men to take more responsibility for contraception was launched in Windhoek last Wednesday.

Risto Mushongo, community outreach coordinator for the Namibia Planned Parenthood Association (Nappa), says the campaign was launched observing World Contraceptive Day on 26 September annually.

The event was held at the Okuryangava Women's Centre and included a group of students from the University of Namibia spearheading a promotion on the use of condoms.

Nappa organised the one-day campaign on sexual reproductive health services (SRH), HIV testing and counselling, and female and male contraceptives, including injectables, with the hope of reaching out to as many Namibians as possible - especially young people.

Andreas Musheko, administration and project assistant at the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), said they supported Nappa in this community outreach project.

Mushongo said men should be responsible for the prevention of unwanted pregnancies too.

He said men should understand the importance of contraceptives, and the government must promote the use thereof among men.

Mushongo said a mobile van is available at Otjomiuse offering health services related to contraception.

Jonas Ngidengwa (22), who observed the campaign, said the initiative is very important in educating people.

He said, however, he does not think contraceptive pills are 100% reliable and would rather stick to condoms.

Willem Amwero (27) said: "Baby dumping is on the increase, which is caused by men denying pregnancies and leaving the mothers without any choice but to dump their babies. This could all be avoided through protected sex. Men who don't want to use condoms can use the pill if we have any in our country."

Frieda Shikanga (33) said since many people shy away from such events, she could learn something and educate her peers.

She said most women do not know how to use femidoms, and attending the campaign has shown her how.