Namibia: Kahungu Survives Windhoek Primaries

5 October 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

WINDHOEK mayor Fransina Kahungu has survived Swapo's internal election of candidates to contest for positions in the upcoming regional council and local authority elections.

Kahungu is one of three Swapo councillors serving on the Windhoek municipal council who made the party's list of candidates at a conference on Sunday night.

Swapo youth league graduate Emanuel Paulus and councillor Teckla Uwanga are the other two current serving councillors who made the list.

Windhoek's current deputy mayor, Ian Subasubani, and eight other councillors failed to make the list of 15 candidates for Windhoek's local authority election.

This includes former mayor Muesee Kazapua, who served at the helm of Windhoek for three years.

Other serving councillors who did not make Swapo's list include long-serving councillor Moses Shiikwa, Loide Kaiyamo, Ananias Niizimba, Hileni Uulumbu, Agatha Ashilelo, Matilda Ukeva and Mathew Amadhila.

Windhoek is currently governed by a multiparty council of 15 councillors.

The ruling party currently occupies 12 of the 15 seats on the city council, while the Popular Democratic Movement, the Rally for Democracy and Progress and the National Unity Democratic Organisation occupy one seat each.

Those on the new list of Swapo candidates include Magdalena Lombardt, Austin Kwenani, Queen Kamati, Shafa Nujoma, Matheus Shoongo, Kaenda Naftali, Johannes Erastus, Albertina Amutenya, France Kaundinge, Sakarias Uunona, Frederika Shigwedha, and Aina Henok.

The Windhoek municipality is a one-constituency municipal council.

This means all 15 councillors represent the whole municipal area as one constituency.

Councillors are not employed on a full-time or executive local councillorship system.

