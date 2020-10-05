Mozambique: 70 New Coronvirus Cases, Mostly in Maputo City

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Saturday recorded a further 70 cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease, overwhelmingly in Maputo city.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health, since the start of the pandemic, 143,281 people have been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,253 of them in the previous 24 hours.

All the tests took place in public health facilities. 413 of the samples tested were from Maputo city, 393 from Maputo province, 147 from Gaza, 93 from Sofala, 77 from Cabo Delgado, 63 from Tete, 43 from Zambezia, ten from Manica, eight from Nampula, five from Niassa and one from Inhambane.

1,183 of the tests gave negative results, and 70 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of positive cases, since the first case was diagnosed on 22 March, to 9,049.

All the new cases are Mozambicans. 36 are women or girls and 34 are men or boys. Four cases are children under the age of 15 and two are over 65 years old. No age information was available for three cases.

56 of the cases (80 per cent) were from Maputo city. There were also eight cases from Sofala, five from Nampula and one from Niassa. This confirms the trend noted in recent weeks, in which the vast majority of new cases are from the capital, and cases from the rest of the country have slowed to a trickle.

In line with standard Health Ministry procedure, all 70 new cases are now in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

Also in the previous 24 hours, four Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, but another four were admitted, all in Maputo city. Hence the total number of people under medical care in Covid-19 isolation wards remains 47 - 46 in Maputo city and one in Nampula.

The Ministry release added that a further 141 people have made a full recovery from Covid-19 (79 of them in Maputo city, 41 in Tete, 15 in Sofala and six in Zambezia). The total number of recoveries now stands at 5,736 (63.4 per cent of all those diagnosed with Covid-19).

As of Saturday, the geographical breakdown of the 9,049 positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo city, 4,118; Maputo province, 1,542; Cabo Delgado, 714; Zambezia, 621; Nampula, 585; Gaza, 340; Tete, 312; Sofala, 245; Niassa, 233; Inhambane, 230; Manica, 109.

All provinces, with the sole exception of Maputo city, now have more recoveries than active cases.

The basic Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique now stand at: 9,049 confirmed cases, of whom 5,736 have made a complete recovery and 3,245 are active cases. 68 Covid-19 patients have died, 64 from the disease and four from other causes.