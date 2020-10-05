Algeria: Start of School Year - Oct 21st for Primary, Nov 4th for Intermediary, Secondary Education

Algiers — The new school year is to start nationwide on October 21st for the primary education and November 4th for the intermediary and secondary education, according to the statement of the Council of Minister meeting held Sunday under the chairmanship of President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The date of October 21st is set for the start of the new school year countrywide in primary education and November 4th in intermediary and secondary education after consultation with social partners and parent associations, the statement said, stressing the imperative to ensure transport and school catering.

November 15th is the set for the start of the new year in the vocational training sector.

The new university year will start on 22 November 2020, with "rearrangements in university dormitories so as to avoid overcrowding, especially in lecture halls, due to the health situation resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic."

With regard to the preventive measures relating to the back to school, the statement underscored the need for a "strict respect of hygiene requirements, in line with the health protocol relating to the start of the new school year."

The Council of Minister's statement also underlined the need for "cleaning and disinfecting all educational facilities 72 hours before their opening for the new school year and the necessity for high school students to wear masks."