Algeria: Start of School Year - Oct 21st for Primary, Nov 4th for Intermediary, Secondary Education

4 October 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The new school year is to start nationwide on October 21st for the primary education and November 4th for the intermediary and secondary education, according to the statement of the Council of Minister meeting held Sunday under the chairmanship of President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The date of October 21st is set for the start of the new school year countrywide in primary education and November 4th in intermediary and secondary education after consultation with social partners and parent associations, the statement said, stressing the imperative to ensure transport and school catering.

November 15th is the set for the start of the new year in the vocational training sector.

The new university year will start on 22 November 2020, with "rearrangements in university dormitories so as to avoid overcrowding, especially in lecture halls, due to the health situation resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic."

With regard to the preventive measures relating to the back to school, the statement underscored the need for a "strict respect of hygiene requirements, in line with the health protocol relating to the start of the new school year."

The Council of Minister's statement also underlined the need for "cleaning and disinfecting all educational facilities 72 hours before their opening for the new school year and the necessity for high school students to wear masks."

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.