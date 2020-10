The Education Ministry declared regulations and preventive measures to be adopted during the new school year.

The measures will be applicable for both public and private schools, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday 4/10/2020.

Under the ministry's regulations, if more than one confirmed coronavirus case was detected in any class within two weeks, this class will be closed for 28 days.

If more than one class was closed in one school within two weeks, this school will be closed for 28 days.