South Africa: Ndabeni-Abrahams WhatsApp Hacked

5 October 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has opened a case with the relevant authorities after her WhatsApp account was allegedly hacked.

In a brief statement on Monday, the Ministry said the hacking had resulted in private and confidential information being in the hands of a third party.

"This illegal activity has been reported to relevant authorities and platform owners for action," reads the statement.

Obtaining and distributing information that is illegally obtained is a crime and offenders will be reported to legal authorities, said the Ministry.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.