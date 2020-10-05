Egypt: PM Greets Sisi On 47th Anniversary of October War Victory

4 October 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Sunday 4/10/2020 sent a greeting cable to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of October war victory.

In his cable, Madbouly congratulated the president and voiced his best wishes on behalf of the members of the Egyptian government on this historic occasion.

He also expressed hope that Egypt could achieve more progress, prosperity and welfare.

He pledged that the government will continue to work hard with all dedication to achieve the goals of comprehensive development nationwide.

The premier asserted that such glorious occasion will remain a source of proud for all Egyptians thanks to the sacrifices of the Armed Forces and its personnel who defended their homeland with all dignity and pride to achieve the great victory during October war.

