Egypt: About EGP 207mn Allocated for Water Services in Assiut, New Valley - Minister

4 October 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Housing Ministry has allocated more than 207 million pounds for drinking water and sanitation services in the Upper Egyptian cities of Assiut and the New Valley.

The allotment will mainly go to most-in-need villages in those cities, said Housing Minister Assem el Gazzar, adding this is part of phase two of a "Decent Life" initiative launched by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

The initiative is meant to upgrade the economic, social and environmental levels of needy communities, he noted.

About 151 million pounds will be used to extend new water facilities and support existing networks in the two cities, said board chairman of the water company in Assiut Mohamed Salah Abdel Ghaffar.

He added that 56 million pounds will be allocated for supporting other internal water networks and digging wells in the two cities.

Copyright © 2020 Egypt State Information Service.

