Somalia: Man Stabs Ex-Wife to Death in Mogadishu

A man has killed his ex-wife by stabbing her several times on Sunday night in Mogadishu's.

Abdi Hassan Mohamed, is said to have killed Zamzam Abdiwahid Dahir, in her house in Wadajir district, Benadir region after she refused to get married to him again and stabbed her in front of her eight-year daughter.

"At first, he was denied entry by my mother but he used force and broke down the door, grabbed my mother and started stabbing her in the upper body, and I fled the house. " said the daughter.

According to the victim's father Abdiwahid Dahir Gelleh, the suspect asked for his daughter's hand and was called again only to be told his daughter was killed.

"He tried to escape, but neighbours held him and raised the alarm" he said adding that "I received a phone call and was told her ex-husband stabbed her in front of the children," said Abdiwahid Dahir Gulleh.

Mr Gulleh said the man is being held at a police station in Wadajir and the body sent to the CID for investigation.