Somalia: Man Stabs Ex-Wife to Death in Mogadishu

5 October 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A man has killed his ex-wife by stabbing her several times on Sunday night in Mogadishu's.

Abdi Hassan Mohamed, is said to have killed Zamzam Abdiwahid Dahir, in her house in Wadajir district, Benadir region after she refused to get married to him again and stabbed her in front of her eight-year daughter.

"At first, he was denied entry by my mother but he used force and broke down the door, grabbed my mother and started stabbing her in the upper body, and I fled the house. " said the daughter.

Al-shabab burn two trucks transporting charcoal in Lower Shabelle region

AMISOM Force Commander concludes familiarization tour of sectors with visits to Dhobley and Kismayo

President Farmajo arrives in Sudan for peace agreement

According to the victim's father Abdiwahid Dahir Gelleh, the suspect asked for his daughter's hand and was called again only to be told his daughter was killed.

"He tried to escape, but neighbours held him and raised the alarm" he said adding that "I received a phone call and was told her ex-husband stabbed her in front of the children," said Abdiwahid Dahir Gulleh.

Mr Gulleh said the man is being held at a police station in Wadajir and the body sent to the CID for investigation.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.