Egypt: Education Ministry Discusses With Japanese Team Working Plan of Japanese Schools

The Ministry of Education had talks on Sunday 4/10/2020 with an 11-strong Japanese team of mentors who will play a pivotal role in the coming period to improve performance of teachers and students of the Egyptian-Japanese schools.

The talks also tackled the working plan of the 2020-2021 of these schools and the application of the Japanese educational style of Tokkatsu.

These schools are scheduled to adopt the regulations of schools in Japan in order to contribute to entrenching the values of hard work and precision in the young generations.

There are about 43 Egyptian-Japanese schools in 24 governorates during the 2020-2021 school year.