Egypt: Education Ministry Discusses With Japanese Team Working Plan of Japanese Schools

4 October 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Ministry of Education had talks on Sunday 4/10/2020 with an 11-strong Japanese team of mentors who will play a pivotal role in the coming period to improve performance of teachers and students of the Egyptian-Japanese schools.

The talks also tackled the working plan of the 2020-2021 of these schools and the application of the Japanese educational style of Tokkatsu.

These schools are scheduled to adopt the regulations of schools in Japan in order to contribute to entrenching the values of hard work and precision in the young generations.

There are about 43 Egyptian-Japanese schools in 24 governorates during the 2020-2021 school year.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Idols South Africa's Top 10 Set to Heat Up the Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.