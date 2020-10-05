Tanzania: Dar Skies Attract More Airlines

THE number of international airlines flying to Tanzania has increased with the Uganda Airlines becoming the latest to resume its flights to largest nation in East Africa.

Speaking over the weekend in an event to welcome the first Uganda Airlines' flight that resumed its operation to Dar es Salaam on Friday at Julius Nyerere International Airport-JNIA Terminal 3, Acting Manager Engineer Barton Komba noted that at the moment, the flow of airlines landing at the site is increasing.

"Things have started working simply because before the outbreak of the novel virus that led to the closure of the airport the terminal received and served 19 airlines but since the Tanzania sky opened, it is now receiving 12 of them," explained Eng Komba.

He cited the flights as the Ethiopian Airlines, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Oman Air, KLM, Turkish Airlines, FlyDubai, EgyptAir, Swiss International Air Lines, RwandAir, Kenya Airways and Uganda Airlines.

Speaking on the resumption of Uganda flight, the Airlines General Commercial Director, Mr Roger Wamala said it was as a result of the decision by the government of Uganda to re-open Entebbe International Airport to scheduled commercial operations.

"The flights opened a new chapter in the cordial relations between Uganda and Tanzania over a year ago and providing opportunities for international trade, business, investment and tourism.

"After operating for just six months, our flights were suspended in March 2020 following the closure of both Entebbe International Airport and JNIA due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Even with the Covid-19 disruption, Uganda Airlines commitment to Tanzania still remains unshaken," he said.

According to Mr Wamala the airline will resume four routes that is- on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays this month and later increase more in the coming months.

In East Africa bloc it resumed its services to Dar es Salaam, Nairobi, Juba and Mogadishu this month, though previously landed in Bujumbura, Kilimanjaro, Mombasa and Zanzibar.

"Our plans for the Africa network expansion will continue and we shall equally launch scheduled operations to Johannesburg, Kinshasa, Harare and Lusaka in the coming months," added the director.

However, he stressed that the airline still keeps its passengers safe and healthy by strictly adhering to Approved Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and compliance with national and international guidelines for safe air travel in light of Covid-19.

Airports across the network have issued guidelines that passengers will have to comply with, including observing social distancing, wearing masks, sanitization and temperature checks, he elaborated.

Noting that passengers will also be required to present to the airline proof of a negative Covid-19 test result taken at least 72 hours prior to the date of the planned flight, adding that such polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests must have been carried out by a health facility that is accredited by the government.

Reached for a comment, the Ugandan High Commission Charge d' affaires, Ms Musekura Eseza, on behalf of Ambassador Richard Kabonero expressed her joy for the flight's resumption to Tanzania.

She further said that she appreciates the existing cordial relations between the Tanzania government and her country, adding: "The resumption of the flights come at a time when both countries embark on expediting the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) implementation activities between Hoima in Uganda and Tanga in Tanzania.

"The High Commission pledges to accord all the necessary support to all stakeholders in both countries in this cooperation for future posterity."