South Africa: Inside Cricket SA - Forensic Audit Puts Thabang Moroe At the Centre of the Rot

5 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

Cricket South Africa released a summary of the Fundudzi forensic report on Monday and the picture emerging is that former CEO Thabang Moroe is being lined up as the major fall guy.

It is some progress. Slow painful progress, but a move forward nonetheless. Cricket South Africa (CSA), which has been in possession of a completed forensic audit detailing issues of poor governance for two months, finally let the world take a peek on Monday.

A 46-page summary of the 450-odd pages of the full Fundudzi report dropped into media email boxes, after a 37-minute statement from John Mogodi, a board and Members' Council delegate. There was more detail in the summarised pages, but in reality, most of the issues outlined have been in the public domain for months.

The summary almost wholly omits the role the CSA board has played in the mess the organisation is in, which hopefully some of the other 90% of the report not published, addresses.

Mogodi outlined the rationale behind CSA's reluctance to share the full report. But he would not take any questions. He finished his statement and the Zoom meeting ended abruptly.

"I reiterate what has been said at various meetings, media...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

