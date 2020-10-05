South Africa: Civil Society Watch, 5-11 October

analysis

This week the world observes four important international commemorative days which have direct relevance to civil society campaigns in South Africa and globally.

Day of action against unemployment

Unemployment in South Africa is at an all-time high, with current figures sitting at around 10 million. The pandemic has worsened the situation considerably, and many continue to live in poverty.

On Wednesday, 7 October, the South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU), COSATU and the organisations involved in the C19 People's Coalition are organising a national strike and day of action against corruption, poverty and inequality. The posters below provide details on where demonstrations will be taking place.

International commemorative days

This week, there are four important international days:

Designated by the United Nations in 1985, World Habitat Day will be observed on Monday, 5 October. As a nation, it's a good time to use this day to reflect on the state of our towns and cities, and on the constitutional right of everyone to adequate housing.

Monday also sees the celebration of World Teacher's Day. Held annually since 1994, this day celebrates the rights and responsibilities of teachers, takes stock of their achievements and draws attention to the voices of...