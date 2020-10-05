Ghana: Alfred Kotey Laid to Rest

Hordes of eminent personalities turned out at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra for the final funeral rites of ex-WBO bantamweight champion, Alfred 'Cobra' Kotey.

Kotey died on June 30 in Bronx, New York, United States, and was buried in the same country at the weekend.

However, a live service was simultaneously held in his memory in Accra.

Among the personalities who graced the service were Ambassador Ray Quarcoo, former Ghana Amateur Boxing Association (GABA) President, Peter Zwennes, GBA President and other executives of the boxing body in Ghana.

Boxing legend Professor Azumah Nelson, Ike 'Bazooka' Quartey, Mr Yoofi Boham, J.A Annan, Ataa Eddie Pappoe and Dr Ofosu Asare were also present.

The Minister of Youth and Sports was represented by the PRO and Chief Accountant of the Ministry.

Boxing ring officials, (United Boxing Coaches), promoters, managers, current, old and some juvenile boxers were not left out.

The memorial service in Bronx for the late Kotey was monitored live at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The 52-year-old boxing icon represented Ghana at the 1988 Olympic Games in South Korea, but was robbed of a medal due to injury.

.