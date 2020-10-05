Ghana: Stars Coach, Players Land in Turkey for Friendlies

5 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A contingent of coaches, players, technical and Management Committee members of the Black Stars, have arrived in Antalya, Turkey for this month's International friendly games against Mali and Qatar.

The advance team, led by Black Stars Management Committee Chairman, George Amoako departed Accra on Saturday.

Deputy GFA General Secretary, Alex Asante who doubles as Director of the National Teams department and two players, Samuel Owusu who plays for Al-Fayha FC in Saudi Arabia and Razak Abalora (unattached) were part of the travelling party.

Others included Head Coach CK Akonnor and his assistant David Duncan, goalkeepers trainer Najawu Issah, welfare officer Henry Martey, nutritionist, Renee Opare-Otoo, Team Doctor, Dr Christ Adomako, SK Ankomah and George Nii Anum Amassah, masseurs, equipment officers Daniel Yankey and Sulley Zampah and physiotherapist Jonathan Quartey.

The rest of the team included, Jones Alhassan Abu, Black Stars Management Committee member, Henry Asante Twum, Director of Communications and Michael Okyere, video analyst.

Ghana will play the Eagles of Mali on Friday, October 9 before taking on 2022 FIFA World Cup host Qatar, three days later.

Both games will be played in Antalya, Turkey.

The two matches will serve as preparatory games for Coach Akonnor and his technical team who have yet to taste competitive football since their appointment in January this year.

The Stars will play North African giants Sudan next month in a 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.