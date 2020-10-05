Ghana: Police Investigate Death of Chinese

The Accra Regional Police Command has commenced investigations into alleged suicide by a 27-year-old Chinese man, at Osu in Accra, on Saturday.

The deceased (name withheld) was found in a sitting position in his bathroom.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, disclosed the tragedy to Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday.

She said on October 3, 2020, around 7:30am, a Chinese, working at Casino Gold, at Osu, reported that at about 5:30am she released that a friend, also a Chinese, had allegedly hanged himself in the bathroom.

DSP Tenge said the police found deceased in sitting position in his bathroom.

She stated that information indicated that when complainant sighted the deceased, she raised the alarm, attracting others, who rushed to the scene, and found the Chinese dead.

DSP Tenge said that the body was conveyed to the Police Hospital mortuary.