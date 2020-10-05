Ghana: Brazilian Ambassador Commends Ghana's Effort At Combating Covid-19

The Brazilian Ambassador to Ghana, Maria Elisa De Luna, has extolled Ghana's approach towards combating the Coronavirus pandemic and called on the citizenry to continue abiding by the stipulated protocols.

According to her the leadership and level of compliance exhibited by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufu-Addo and the entire citizenry required commendation from across the world.

"Ghana deserves our admiration. First of all the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been precise and the people have followed their leader, the people have listened to their leader and I think the Ghanaian people deserve our honour," she added.

Ms Luna issued the commendation at ceremony to present two sets of ventilators to the Ministry of Health in Accra at the weekend.

The ventilators valued at about $160,000 were procured by the Brazilian Embassy in Accra as part of their contribution towards Ghana's fight against the pandemic.

She said Ghana was a star when it comes to the fight against the pandemic and everything must be done to ensure that the fight was won at the end of the fight.

Touching on the presentation, she said Brazil and Ghana have had a long standing relationship, especially in the area of international cooperation and the two countries would continue to work to strengthen these cooperation.

"We have always been partners historically and we have many programmes of cooperation especially in commence and also historical relations since the independence of both countries," she emphasised.

She said Ghana was a country that was very close to Brazil and both countries were in a big fight against the virus and deemed appropriate to give the donations in solidarity with Ghana.

On his part, the Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye expressed his gratitude to the embassy for the support to the country in the fight against the virus.

He noted that so far, the country had done well with the management of the situation and everything would be done to ensure that the country won the fight.

"So far by the grace of God, we have a very encouraging situation in this country in terms of COVID-19. The last time I checked our active case count, those with the virus are a little above 400 people nationwide.

We believe strongly that we have what it takes to get to zero active case in this country. We just must continue on the path of observing the protocols," he said.

Dr Boye said the country's success in the fight against the pandemic was as a result of mainly three things including strong, firm and decisive leadership that had reflected in the provision of logistics and protocol directives.

He expressed the hope that jointly, both countries could work together to win the war against the pandemic.