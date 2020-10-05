Ghana: Pig-Processing, Fertiliser Factories At Asankare

5 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Claude Nyarko Adams

Asankare — A pig-processing factory with the capacity to slaughter and process 1,000 pigs per day is scheduled to commence operations by the end of November this year.

The factory, Agro Africa Limited, established at a cost of US$5 million, is located at Asankare in the Asante Akim South Municipality.

Registered under the One District-One-Factory (1D1F) programme, it was partly financed by the government through a credit facility of US$1.3 million from GCB Bank.

Inspecting work on the company on Thursday, Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, noted that the company fell in line with the government's plan to add value to the country's agricultural produce to enhance export and reduce import.

He said it was the government's focus to provide the needed support to young enterprises and stimulate growth in the production of raw materials to feed factories engaged with agro-processing.

This, the minister explained, would enhance job creation and improve lives in rural communities.

He said the ministry had instituted indicators by which companies benefiting under the 1D1F could be monitored and supervised to address operational gaps and make them efficient.

Kwabena Opagya Amoateng, Chief Executive Officer, Agro Africa Limited, said when completed, the factory would have the capacity to process 2,400 pigs per week on an eight-hourly shift.

He said the company would provide direct employment to 250 people on the factory floor in addition to the piggery, with farmers producing a minimum 15 pigs each per week for the company as part of the out-grower scheme.

Already, the company, Mr Amoateng said, had secured off-taker agreements with some frozen food outlets in the country and was currently targeting the sub-regional markets made available by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

In a related development, the minister inspected work on Best Fertilizer Company Limited, a fertilizer and agricultural input-manufacturing company, also at Asankare.

With a production capacity of 300,000 metric tonnes of inorganic and organic fertilisers per year, management said the company would formulate and blend customised fertilisers for specific crops, including cashew, cocoa, coconut, maize, and vegetables

The US$3.3-million factory, which was partly funded by the government through a credit facility from the ADB Bank and registered as a 1D1F company, would provide 250 direct and 470 indirect jobs when operational.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Singers Vie for Top Ten Spots at South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.