Ghana: Govt Won't Suspend Covid-19 Testing At Airport - Oppong Nkrumah

The government has urged stakeholders to cooperate and support testing of Coronavirus (COVID-19) at the airport which is a public private partnership between the airport company and Health Frontiers.

The Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, in an interview said the antigen tests currently underway at the airport for passengers arriving into the country were helping to save lives against the spread of the virus.

The minister also announced that the government had no plans of suspending the tests at the airport, changing the company or suspending the contract.

He said the company facilitating the tests, Health Frontiers, was providing a critical service to protect the 30 million Ghanaians from importation of cases.

Reacting to claims by the minority caucus in Parliament questioning the operations of the company tasked to perform that duty, Mr Nkrumah said, "We are very satisfied with their tests which have helped prevent 50 cases from getting into the general population as of the end of September 2020. It will be irresponsible of us to tinker with the successes being achieved so far."

The Information Minister who is also the MP for Ofoase Ayirebi rubbished claims by the minority questioning the credibility of the company providing the service at the airport.

"Their services were well procured, their standards meet global requirements and we have no qualms with them. If indeed the minority wants answers to questions, they know the appropriate place to file those questions as parliament resumes," he said.

He said it was sad that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had at every turn sought to play politics with the management of COVID-19.

"Their scare tactics, calls to parents to withdraw wards from schools and attacks on government have all failed. This is the latest page in their book of cooked up controversies," he stated.