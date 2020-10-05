Ghana: Bawumia Donates Gh¢100,000, Items to Flood Victims

Walewale — The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has presented GH¢100,000 to the flood victims in the West Mamprusi Municipal and other communities in the North East Region.

The amount was his personal assistance to help mitigate the plight of the victims.

Dr Bawumia, who also presented large quantities of relief items to the victims at the weekend in Walewale, said it was just a prelude of what was yet to be brought to them.

The items included bags of maize, rice, gallons of cooking oil, cartons of milk, mattresses and mosquito repellent.

The Vice-President, who also toured the affected communities to assess the extent of damage by the floods, said the government would work assiduously to put make life normal for them in the shortest possible time.

He indicated that the government would provide them with the necessary building materials to help rebuild their houses.

Dr Bawumia stated that the government would come up with measures to address the perennial flooding in the region.

He said the government intended to construct the Kpalugu Dam as one of the measure to solve the flooding in the area.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of West Mamprusi Municipal, Mr Armeyaw Somo, who received the money and items on behalf of the victims, commended Dr Bawumia for his kind gesture.

He emphasised that the help had come at the right time since the victims had lost a lot to the floods.

Mr Somo pledged to share the money and items fairly.

Meanwhile, Issahaku Mahammud, a flood victim, in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, also commended the Vice-President for the donation but appealed to him to impress upon the officials to ensure fair distribution of items and sharing of the money.