Ghana: Accra Academy Gets New Administration Block

The Masuab Consult has handed over a new administration block built at the cost of GH¢1,089,564 funded by government, to the Accra Academy Senior High School in Accra.

The new administration block would facilitate and enhance data processing and information gathering for the staff and students of the school.

Addressing the gathering on Wednesday, the Senior Architect for Masuab Consult, Mrs Phillis Leckson-Leckey noted that the facility which should have been a two-storey building was changed to a three storey edifice owing to land constraints.

"It was initially supposed to be a two-storey project, but because of land constraints and other considerations it was changed to a three-storey edifice," she emphasised.

The facility comprised a library, Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) and an Administrative block.

She also mentioned that the facility should have been completed over three years ago.

The Senior Architect said that the delay was due to technical and financial problems adding that "sometimes the work has to stop because payment delays."

The Headmaster of the school, Mr Emmanuel Ofoe Fiema, also noted that the facility was commissioned without furniture because it was not part of the contract.

"So with this new facility, it is going to enhance administrative work in the sense that, all other offices that were not part of the old structure will have a space here and the needed working tools can be provided for them to work. This will enhance data processing, information gathering on staff and students," he said.