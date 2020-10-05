Ghana: Accra Academy Gets New Administration Block

5 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Masuab Consult has handed over a new administration block built at the cost of GH¢1,089,564 funded by government, to the Accra Academy Senior High School in Accra.

The new administration block would facilitate and enhance data processing and information gathering for the staff and students of the school.

Addressing the gathering on Wednesday, the Senior Architect for Masuab Consult, Mrs Phillis Leckson-Leckey noted that the facility which should have been a two-storey building was changed to a three storey edifice owing to land constraints.

"It was initially supposed to be a two-storey project, but because of land constraints and other considerations it was changed to a three-storey edifice," she emphasised.

The facility comprised a library, Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) and an Administrative block.

She also mentioned that the facility should have been completed over three years ago.

The Senior Architect said that the delay was due to technical and financial problems adding that "sometimes the work has to stop because payment delays."

The Headmaster of the school, Mr Emmanuel Ofoe Fiema, also noted that the facility was commissioned without furniture because it was not part of the contract.

"So with this new facility, it is going to enhance administrative work in the sense that, all other offices that were not part of the old structure will have a space here and the needed working tools can be provided for them to work. This will enhance data processing, information gathering on staff and students," he said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Singers Vie for Top Ten Spots at South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.