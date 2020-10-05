South Africa: Two Men Arrested for Possession of Copper

press release

On Monday 05 October 2020 at about 08h00 two men aged 25 and 37 were arrested in Boshoff Road for possession of copper by Kimberley K9 Unit members.

Members were officially on duty patrolling the area when they came across the suspects pushing a silver trolley, they were stopped and searched, when copper was recovered inside the blue bag weighing 61.5 valued at R4926,34.

Suspects were arrested and detained for possession of copper and will soon appear before the Kimberley Magistrates Court.

Police investigation continues.