South Africa: SA Rugby's Move North Is Timely, Necessary and Exciting

analysis

South Africa's confirmation that its top franchises will play in PRO Rugby from 2021 is the beginning of a permanent and commercially beneficial move north.

Super Rugby, the flagship provincial tournament of the South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina (Sanzaar) alliance, has been whimpering towards extinction for the better part of a decade. This week, it finally took its last breath.

SA Rugby confirmed that the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers were going to play in a revised PRO14 tournament, likely to be renamed PRO16. It's a divorce from Sanzaar at provincial level for now, with ties still remaining at Test level via the Rugby Championship.

But it is the beginning of the end of an alliance that has both benefited and tormented South Africa. The ultimate goal for SA Rugby is for the Springboks to enter the Six Nations in 2024, which is the most lucrative rugby tournament on the planet.

Aligning with the north, commercially at least, is a massive boost for South Africa. The northern hemisphere (mainly through Six Nations) creates 64% of the global rugby industry's commercial value. Sanzaar creates 28% and Rugby World Cup 8%. Playing in PRO Rugby will also save R90-million annually...