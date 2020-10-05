Malawi: Kapolo Health Centre to Be Upgraded Into a Rural Hospital

Karonga — Kapolo Heath Centre set to be upgraded into a rural hospital in Karonga to ease congestion at the district's referral hospital and improve health service delivery.

Deputy Minister of Health, Chrissy Kalamula disclosed this during Sunday when she visited Kasoba and Kapolo Health Centres in the district.

She bemoaned the dilapidated and old infrastructures at the two health facilities which need immediate attention.

"I came to appreciate the conditions of these health centres and I have established that a lot needs to be done to uplift the face the institutions," Kalamula said.

The Deputy Minister advised Karonga District Council officials to be utilizing constituency development fund in renovating public health facilities as they await government's intervention.

Director of Health and Social Services (DHSS) for Karonga, David Sibale said Karonga District Hospital faces several challenges which include intermittent water supply and patient congestion.

He applauded the Deputy Minister for considering Kapolo Health Centre as one of the health facilities in the district to be upgraded into a rural hospital.

He said Kapolo Health Centre serves as a referral hospital as it has a vast catchment area with high population.

"If this is turned into a rural hospital, patients who need referral services from Ngana, Kasoba, Atupele and Kasoba will be assisted hear thereby reducing congestion at the district hospital," said Sibale explained.