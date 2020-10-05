Malawi: Kapolo Health Centre to Be Upgraded Into a Rural Hospital

5 October 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Laureen Banda

Karonga — Kapolo Heath Centre set to be upgraded into a rural hospital in Karonga to ease congestion at the district's referral hospital and improve health service delivery.

Deputy Minister of Health, Chrissy Kalamula disclosed this during Sunday when she visited Kasoba and Kapolo Health Centres in the district.

She bemoaned the dilapidated and old infrastructures at the two health facilities which need immediate attention.

"I came to appreciate the conditions of these health centres and I have established that a lot needs to be done to uplift the face the institutions," Kalamula said.

The Deputy Minister advised Karonga District Council officials to be utilizing constituency development fund in renovating public health facilities as they await government's intervention.

Director of Health and Social Services (DHSS) for Karonga, David Sibale said Karonga District Hospital faces several challenges which include intermittent water supply and patient congestion.

He applauded the Deputy Minister for considering Kapolo Health Centre as one of the health facilities in the district to be upgraded into a rural hospital.

He said Kapolo Health Centre serves as a referral hospital as it has a vast catchment area with high population.

"If this is turned into a rural hospital, patients who need referral services from Ngana, Kasoba, Atupele and Kasoba will be assisted hear thereby reducing congestion at the district hospital," said Sibale explained.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.