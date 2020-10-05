Malawi: Chakwera's Visit to Mozambiaque to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

Nyasa Times
President Lazarus Chakwera (file photo).
5 October 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Martin Chiwanda

Tete, Mozambique — The ministry of Foregin Affairs has described Tuesdays Visit to the Republic of Mozambique by President Dr Lazarus Chakwera as crucial in strengthening diplomatic ties between Lilongwe and Maputo.

Speaking in an interview from Mozambique on Monday, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and international cooperation, Lucky Sikwese said while in Mozambique, the Malawi leader will hold bilateral talks with his counterpart President Filipe Nyusi in Songo town.

Sikwese said during the president's solidarity visit, apart from holding bilateral talks with Mozambican president, he will appreciate Cahora Basa hydro power Dam and a step up transformer station which Malawi is likely to connect electricity under Malawi and Mozambique interconnection project.

&The purpose of the visit is to discuss areas of mutual interest in the enhancement of bilateral relations between Malawi and the Mozambique. Malawi and Mozambique share strong historical bilateral ties and a common border. Apart from that, the president will also tour a plant under Malawi - Mozambique power transmission project which is under construction," said Sikwese.

According to Sikwese, the president will be accompanied five ministers and the chief Secretary to the President and cabinet.

Malawi and Mozambique has previously signed several agreements and one of them being Bilateral Trade Agreement which was signed in December, 2005 negotiated under the broader structure of the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation (JPCC).

This is the third international visit for His Excellency the president, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera since ascending to power June this year.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.