Malawi: Water for People Delivers K200m Mapelera Water Scheme

5 October 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Steve Chirombo

Chikwawa — Water for People has handed over a K200 Million rehabilitated Mapelera Gravity Fed Rural Water Supply to communities of Makhuwira in Chikwawa.

Speaking during the handover ceremony on Thursday, Country Director for Water for People, Ulemu Chiludzi said the organization strives to ensure that there is provision of quality water in the district.

"As an organization, we provide a budget that goes direct to the district for improved water supply. About K1 billion is earmarked for that activity annually," Chiludzi said.

Chiludzi, however, bemoaned increased theft of water facilities that include pipes, among others; saying, currently about 40 taps were vandalized.

It is my hope that this malpractice will stop. Let us safeguard water that is being provided to us. We should ensure that the infrastructures we provide are safe for generations to come," he added.

According to a report sourced from Water for People in Chikwawa, Mapelera Gravity Fed Scheme rehabilitation works included working on an intake, laying of raw water pipeline, construction of a water treatment plant, laying of distribution lines and construction of water kiosks.

Deputy Director in the Department of Water Supply and Sanitation, Phideria Moyo thanked Water for People for complementing government's efforts in provision of potable water.

Moyo said there was need to extend the gesture to other facilities like hospitals and schools. However, she urged the committee overseeing the scheme to foster transparency and accountability in the course of discharging their duties.

"Vandalism of water facilities is a big challenge and we must stop it. The act limits others from accessing the precious commodity. Water is life and we must take care of it," she said.

Chikwawa District Council Chairperson, Gerald Bede said the handover of the scheme consolidated efforts by Water for People to ensure that communities in Chikwawa have access to clean and safe water.

"The provision of quality water here will also help protect communities from contracting waterborne diseases. Let me appreciate the cordial relationship that Water for People has with our office and also the community support rendered throughout the rehabilitation works," said Bede.

Mapelera Gravity Fed Rural Water Supply Scheme is under the umbrella of East Bank Water Users Association.

