Botswana: Amrouche Squad Reports for Camp

5 October 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Tebogo Lephogole

Gaborone — Senior national football team coach, Adel Amrouche, on Friday released a provisional squad to play Chipolopolo of Zambia in AFCON qualifiers next month.

Botswana Football Association (BFA) spokesperson, Tumo Mpatane, said in an interview that the team would undergo a COVID-19 test.

The team would also adhere to all health protocols to curb corona virus spread.

He said health officials would be given an opporutinity to address the team.

According to guidelines for teams' return to play, the first three or four days days should be dedicated to medicals and light training.

The pitch would be divided to enable small groups to conduct drills with enough social distance.

During training and camping, washing hands with soap and water, wearing masks and social distancing would be applicable. Hugging and handshaking would not be allowed.

Mpatane said team officials must ensure that all followed COVID-19 prevention guidelines and urged players to cooperate with medical staff.

The squad - GOALKEEPRS: Ezekiel Morake, Kabelo Dambe, Goitseone Phoko

DEFENDERS: Gape Gaoganwe, Tshepo Maikano, Onkarabile Ratanang, Lesenya, Simisane Mathumo, Tendai Kesekile, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe,Lopang Mosegi and Botsile Sakana.

MIDDLE FIELDERS AND STRIDERS: Kabelo Seakanyeng, Molebatsi Tlhalefo, Tumisang Orebonye, Meshani Thupa, Lemponye Tshireletso, Thatayaone Kgamanyane,Bakang Tsholang,Elias Mbatshi, Letlhogonolo Mosala, Kobamelo Kebaikanye, Wedu Reneilwe and Godfrey Tauyatswala.

The squad was expected to report for camp on Sunday.

Source : BOPA

