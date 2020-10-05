Malawi: Balaka Police Worried With Increased Suicide, Mob Justice Cases

Balaka — Officer In-Charge for Balaka Police Station, John Nkhoma has expressed worry with the increase in suicide as well as mob justice cases in the district.

Nkhoma said it was sad to note that people resort to taking away their lives when faced with challenges; a situation, he described as unfortunate, asking traditional leaders to intervene.

He also condemned the tendency of other people who kill suspects, saying this deprives law enforcers of vital information during investigations since some of the murdered suspects may help in identifying other criminals.

Nkhoma made the sentiments on Thursday during a Station Executive Committee (SEC) meeting which was aimed at electing new office bearers.

He said: "This is my first SEC meeting to attend since I reported for duties in Balaka a month ago; but I must salute traditional leaders in Balaka for fully availing themselves to this meeting; this is very encouraging considering that the police cannot operate without the community."

"Since I came in, I have noted an increase in suicide as well as mob justice cases.Let me urge you all to help the police to curb this malpractice; let us together conduct sensitization meetings and report any suspected criminals to police,"Nkhoma said.

He added: "Let us encourage people to develop a spirit of sharing with others whenever faced with problems instead of keeping them to themselves. Remember, a problem shared is a problem half solved. "

In her remarks, Eastern Region Community Policing Coordinator, Memory Mgeni encouraged participants to the meeting to be 'ears and eyes' of the police as they cannot be everywhere due to limited numbers.

Traditional Authority Nsamala hailed the police for working closely with them, saying their partnership is of great importance in curbing crime from the grassroots.

"As chiefs, our role is to look after the people, so too are the police. This partnership is of great importance as we all have one thing in common," Nsamala said.

A report that was presented at the meeting indicates that 10 people committed suicide between the months of January and September, 2020 as compared to six who also committed a similar crime during the same period in 2019.