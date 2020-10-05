Namibia: 'Take Me Instead and Give My Baby Back'

THE mother of 22-year-old Shannon Wasserfall, who went missing at Walvis Bay about six months ago, has called on whoever may have taken her daughter to bring her back safely.

Shannon disappeared from Kabeljou Street in the Kuisebmond area of the coastal town after dropping off her two-year-old son at a friend's house before she was to meet someone on 10 April this year. Nobody has heard from her since.

During an emotional prayer service held in Shannon's honour at the town on Saturday, her mother, Poppie Wasserfall, called on members of the public to assist her in finding her daughter.

"If I had done something to anybody, please forgive me. Take me instead and give my baby back. I am willing to give my life. I beg you to give my daughter back. Darlikie [Shannon], if you are alive, come home.

"Mommy needs you. Your son is asking where you are. He needs you. Give us a sign. I am putting everything into the hand of the Lord. I will accept her in any way that I get her back. I need peace. I keep wondering if she is warm, if she ate," the single mother said in tears.

The Project 29 youth mentoring project has been praying for Wasserfall and hosted Saturday's prayer service.

The aim of the service was to support the Wasserfall family while encouraging Namibians to continue looking for Shannon.

The event, attended by 50 people only as per Covid-19 regulations, was streamed live on social media platforms for Namibians to join in.

Wasserfall, who lit a candle of hope for her daughter, was emotional during the service, but thanked Namibians for their support.

"I don't know what to say. You made me strong. Thank you. I lost hope. When you are a mother, you need to hold your daughter close. It is not easy. She was your friend and sister, but thank you for the strength you are giving me because you believe she is alive.

"I thought Walvis Bay threw us away and forgot about my daughter. Her little brother was asking about her last week. I do not know how to answer that," she said.

Inspector Ileni Shapumba, Erongo's police unit commander for community affairs, and other members of the police also attended the event.

Shapumba said the police are doing everything in their power to find Wasserfall and would not stop looking for her.

"Indeed, our hopes and thoughts are that she is still alive, safe and sound. We have intensified the search to trace Shannon, but there is no information to assist in tracing her. The government has made available N$50 000 to anybody that will come up with information.

"We continue to urge members of the public to come forward and provide information. It is devastating and we understand the pain the family is going through, but since we are a Christian community, we pray that we will find hope and peace and work together in tracing her," he said.

One of the coordinators of Project 29, the 17-year old Anna Ndara, said the youth of Walvis Bay would not rest until Shannon is found.

"Our team is touched by the disappearance of Shannon and we are forever praying for her to be found. There have been many attempts and prayers with the hope of finding our sister, daughter, cousin and friend. We decided to rekindle the fire of hope for Shannon, because it is becoming too quiet. This service is represented by both young and old Namibians who are hopeful that we will see Shannon again," Ndara said.

The event was also attended by members of the Walvis Bay Junior Town Council and pupils who displayed posters with messages of hope.

Namibians were urged to continue praying for Shannon and sharing pictures of her on social media.