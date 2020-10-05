Malawi: Oxfam Donates Mk 2.8m Covid-19 Preventive Materials to Dowa Schools

One of the leading international Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs), OXFAM, has donated Covid -19 preventive materials to 18 primary schools in Traditional Authority Chakhaza in Dowa district.

OXFAM is implementing a five-year project complementing government efforts towards delivering social services to the communities in the district.

Speaking when he presented the donation at a function held at Kabwinja primary school, Deputy Country Director for OXFAM in Malawi, Elias Khozombwe, said the Covid -19 pandemic has affected everyone globally.

Khozombwe said OXFAM finds it of great need to interface with school leadership and students and felt the need to provide Covid -19 preventive materials.

He said the materials will facilitate the teachers to do their work while protecting them from contracting the virus in the process of project implementation.

Khozombwe also expressed hope that the donation would give confidence to the students, so that they are protected from being infected, expecting almost all students to come back and sit for examinations as well as continue with their education.

Receiving the donation, District Director of Education, Youth and Sports for Dowa, Christopher Kumikundi, said the donation is a big milestone in terms of education service provision in the district.

Kumikundi described the donation as very important and timely as schools would reopen on 7th September, 2020 under certain conditions that each school has buckets for hand washing and provision of soap to ensure sanitation and frequent hand washing by teachers and students.

"This will go a long way in assisting all the 18 schools targeted to have enough materials to fulfill what has been made for requirements for schools to operate," said Kumikundi.

One standard 8 learner of Kabwinja primary school, Fanayi Galauza, 16, was all smiles that the donation will help prevent them from contracting the Covid -19 virus while they are writing their Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) and fellow learners that will be in class from Standard 1 -7 from 12th October, 2020.

OXFAM made a donation of hand washing equipment of 195 basins, 78 cartons of U -Fresh Soap, among others, to 18 schools under Traditional Authority Chak