Malawi: Din Malawi Bails Out Support Groups in Chikwawa

Chikwawa — About 100 people living with HIV and persons with disabilities can manage to smile following Development Initiative Network's (DIN-Malawi) provision of fertilizer for irrigation farming along the Likhubula River in Mulilima area in Chikwawa.

DIN-Malawi Country Director, Anderson Biliati said on Thursday in an interview that the support would go a long way in motivating the communities to work hard in their fields and become both food secure and self-reliant.

"We are very impressed with Namavu Support Group. Our hope is that these bags of fertilizer will assist the farmers to achieve socio-economic development at household level," said Biliati.

Biliati added that the organisation has also distributed masks to support groups, people with disabilities, the elderly and 95 Standard Eight learners to comply with Covid-19 prevention measures.

"We encourage learners especially those that are sitting for the Primary School Leaving Certificate Examinations to follow all Covid-19 measures," he said.

Chikwawa District Disability activist, Pastor Bitten Masamba commended DIN-Malawi for targeting people with disabilities with Covid-19 messages and masks.

"We want to applaud DIN for the support. We hope other organizations will emulate the example," Masamba said.