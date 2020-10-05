Malawi: Din Malawi Bails Out Support Groups in Chikwawa

5 October 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Steve Chirombo

Chikwawa — About 100 people living with HIV and persons with disabilities can manage to smile following Development Initiative Network's (DIN-Malawi) provision of fertilizer for irrigation farming along the Likhubula River in Mulilima area in Chikwawa.

DIN-Malawi Country Director, Anderson Biliati said on Thursday in an interview that the support would go a long way in motivating the communities to work hard in their fields and become both food secure and self-reliant.

"We are very impressed with Namavu Support Group. Our hope is that these bags of fertilizer will assist the farmers to achieve socio-economic development at household level," said Biliati.

Biliati added that the organisation has also distributed masks to support groups, people with disabilities, the elderly and 95 Standard Eight learners to comply with Covid-19 prevention measures.

"We encourage learners especially those that are sitting for the Primary School Leaving Certificate Examinations to follow all Covid-19 measures," he said.

Chikwawa District Disability activist, Pastor Bitten Masamba commended DIN-Malawi for targeting people with disabilities with Covid-19 messages and masks.

"We want to applaud DIN for the support. We hope other organizations will emulate the example," Masamba said.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.