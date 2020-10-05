Namibia: Phone-Snatching Killer Gets 20-Year Jail Term

A young man convicted of murdering a teenage boy who was trying to help a victim of a street robbery in Windhoek received an effective prison term of 20 years at the end of his trial last week.

The life of an innocent person, Megameno Kamwangha (16), was taken when he tried to assist a woman whose phone had been snatched from her, magistrate Surita Savage recounted when she sentenced Moses Fillipus (25) in the Windhoek Regional Court on charges of murder and robbery.

She said she found Fillipus' expressions of remorse after he had been found guilty not to be credible, especially when viewed against the background of his insistence during his trial, in the face of overwhelming evidence, that he did not commit the robbery and murder of which he was accused.

The magistrate sentenced Fillipus to 16 years' imprisonment on a charge of murder and to a four-year jail term on a count of robbery, and directed that the two sentences should be served consecutively.

Fillipus was in custody for about two years following his arrest before he was released on bail.

A co-accused of Fillipus, Sem Lucas (30), who was also convicted on the robbery charge, was sentenced to four years' imprisonment.

Fillipus and Lucas were prosecuted in connection with a street robbery and its deadly aftermath in Wanaheda, Windhoek, on 11 November 2016.

During the incident, a woman was robbed when someone snatched her cellphone from her and ran away from the scene. People at the scene pursued the robber and his companion, chasing them into a nearby riverbed.

Kamwangha was one of the people who gave chase after the robbers.

Fillipus was cornered in the riverbed, while Lucas managed to make a getaway.

According to Fillipus, people threw stones at him and kicked him, and he then pulled out a knife, which he waved at his attackers in an attempt to scare them off. He told the court the police informed him later that he had stabbed somebody, and claimed the stabbing had not been intentional.

A witness who was with Kamwangha when they confronted Fillipus told the court that he ducked when he saw Fillipus had a knife, and Fillipus stabbed Kamwangha, who was behind him.

Kamwangha's jugular vein was cut when he was stabbed in the neck.

He died less than two weeks before what would have been his 17th birthday.

During the trial, the woman who was robbed identified Fillipus as the person who grabbed her phone from her. She also recounted that Fillipus threw the phone to Lucas as the two of them ran off after the robbery.

Lucas also told the court that Fillipus snatched the phone from the woman and threw it to him as they ran away.

Savage described Fillipus' claim that he did not intend to stab anyone as an afterthought, and found that the evidence showed he could foresee the possibility that he would kill someone by stabbing him in the neck.

Public prosecutor Filemon Nyau represented the state during the two men's trial.

Defence lawyers Joel Ngungu and Bregitha Coetzee represented Fillipus and Lucas respectively.