Namibia: Incumbent Local Authority Councillors Wrapping Up

SITTING local authority councillors are wrapping up work before their terms end in anticipation of the November local authority elections.

Local authority councillors hold a maximum of 10 meetings annually and most local authorities have two outstanding full council meetings and minutes that need to be confirmed. After the political parties' nominations, some councillors might not return to office, as they will either not be reappointed or they have not made themselves available to stand again.

The executive director in the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development, Daniel Nghidinua, recently sent out a notification for the outgoing councillors to wrap up their work and ensure that they have "confirmed all outstanding council minutes and any other matters before vacating the respective local authority".

The town councils of Karibib, Katima Mulilo and Gobabis have all planned to have their last ordinary council meetings by the end of October to allow the councillors to go and campaign for themselves or for their parties.

"There will be no new agenda points at the last council meeting; they will just confirm the September minutes," said Karibib Town Council chief executive officer Lesley Goreseb, whose councillors will have their full council meeting on 22 October.

Other municipalities such as Swakopmund, Windhoek, Oshakati, Helao Nafidi, Ondangwa, Outjo and Oranjemund all plan to have their final council meeting days before the November elections.

Most of the CEOs have confirmed to The Namibian that the councillors have resolved a number of major issues affecting local authorities.

"The councillors have done so much justice to all the council meetings and minutes. All pending issues have also been resolved," said Ondangwa Town Council's CEO, Ismael Namugongo

Outjo municipality chief executive officer Joseph Abel /Urib told The Namibian that there are ongoing developments and community matters which will be continued by the incoming council.

"Capital projects such as the construction of services, sewer and water in informal settlement areas for N$7 million, four new extensions consisting of over 700 erven and all new land deals will be discussed," said /Urib.