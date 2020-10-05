Namibia: ACC Mulls Okahandja Land Sale Probe

The Anti-Corruption Commission is considering investigating allegations that Okahandja chief executive officer Martha Mutilifa sold large tracts of land at the town for a song, at a time the government had banned land sales there.

ACC's spokesperson Josefina Nghituwamata said last week the commission received a complaint last month regarding the alleged sale of land at Okahandja by Mutilifa.

She said the complaint was being evaluated and the commission will decide whether to investigate once the process is completed.

"It is, however, premature to pronounce ourselves on the charges or investigation in this matter," Nghituwamata said.

Mutilifa allegedly sold undeveloped municipal land measuring approximately 42 870 square metres to a certain Gerhard Iyakune Katau for N$90 000 in 2019, when a moratorium on the sale of land imposed in 2015 was still in force.

The land in question was divided into more than 10 plots of between 1 100 and 8 000 square metres each. The Namibian understands that the individual who bought the land is now selling it for about N$9 million.

Mutilifa allegedly signed the alleged transaction on her own without consulting the council as required by law.

The Namibian has, however, seen documents suggesting that the initial deed of sale for the land was signed in 2005.

However documents show that the deed of transfer and the power of attorney were signed in 2019.

This transaction was among the reasons the previous Okahandja Municipal Council cited when suspending Mutilifa earlier this year.

That council was dissolved in March this year by former minister of urban and rural development Peya Mushelenga over allegations of mismanagement, defying ministerial directives and nonsubmission of council minutes, among other reasons.

Mushelenga reinstated Mutilifa after dissolving the council. Urban and rural development minister Erastus Uutoni last week said the ministry was investigating a number of alleged irregularities at Okahandja.

He said the investigation will inform the ministry whether the allegations against the CEO are genuine and he will take action only when the investigation is complete.

Uutoni did not comment on the particular allegation against the CEO.

PRICE NOT JUSTIFIABLE

Former Okahandja mayor Johannes Hindjou told The Namibian last week that they had suspended Mutilifa because she failed to provide the resolution or proof of payment for the transaction in question.

"We started asking for that in July 2019. We were only concerned about how the things were done. That is the crime we committed when we suspended someone who misused her powers to sell land to an individual without following proper procedures," he said.

Hindjou said the N$90 000 was far below the market value of the land. "There is no way you can sell one plot for N$9 000. Even if those plots were sold 15 years ago, that price cannot be justified".

"Where is the proof that council approved the deal? How do you sign a deal alone when the law says you must sign it with the chairperson of the management committee?" he said.

THEY MUST GO TO HELL

Mutilifa yesterday rejected claims that she had sold the land illegally. She said those making these allegations do not understand how the process of selling land works, before telling them to "go to hell".

"I did not sell anything. They must show you the proof that I sold land. I was not there in 2005. Whoever is making those allegations must just go to hell," she said.

She added that the power of attorney that she signed in 2019 for the land in question does not mean she was the one who approved the initial sale agreement.

"I sign power of attorneys every time. The power of attorney is not a deed of sale or deed of transfer. It is a document prepared by the lawyers but it is not to sell. They must provide evidence that I sold the land," she said.