South Africa: Two More Suspects Arrested in Connection With Fraud and Corruption Case

5 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Northern Cape — The two suspects, Isak Andrew (38) and Ivan Steenkamp (45) have appeared in court the Victoria Magistrates court this afternoon facing charges of fraud and corruption following their arrest earlier in the morning by the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team.

This is a follow up in a case where the former Ubuntu Municipality acting Manager Xolani Goodman Malgas (53) and a contractor Dan Bevin Sonwabo Nkili (58), were arrested then appeared briefly on the 24 August 2020 and were granted R30 000.00 bail each.

It is alleged that during 2016, the Ubuntu Municipality in Victoria West, Northern Cape, made several payments to various service providers without following proper procurement procedures. They were required to supply and deliver several materials to install electricity to 206 households as well as delivering of different supplies for road upgrades in the area which never happened. The money involved is estimated at R2 million.

The two, Andrew and Steenkamp were granted R30 000 bail each. Their case has been postponed to 16 November 2020 for further investigation.

Investigation continues.

